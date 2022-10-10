2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect
Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday.
Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.
At this time, there are no known suspects and investigators said they are still working to figure out the motive.
