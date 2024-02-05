2 people die, third injured in weekend Norwich house fire, cause under investigation

Two people are dead after a blaze erupted early Saturday morning in the City of Norwich.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, units from the Norwich Fire Department responded to 19 Miller St. for an initial report of a structure fire involving a carport.

Arriving units encountered a much more extensive problem, a working structure fire that had engulfed much of a two-story, wood frame multi-family dwelling, fire officials said.

While firefighters undertook their initial attack on the flames, they observed a single occupant at a second-story window.

As firefighters were preparing to ladder the building to assist the occupant, that person jumped from the window.

The occupant was immediately treated on the scene and transported to the Chenango Memorial Hospital Emergency Department, and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. The victim was reportedly in critical condition.

Efforts to battle the blaze and search for other occupants were hampered by heavy fire and smoke conditions, officials said.

Several tenants escaped the blaze, but firefighters who searched the residence once the flames were extinguished found the bodies of two adult victims who didn't make it out. As of Monday, their names had not yet been released.

Emergency responders were on the scene until about 2 p.m. Saturday before the fire was finally out and everything secured.

The Norwich Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the North Norwich and Oxford fire departments, Norwich Police Department, Chenango County Office of Emergency Services and New York State Electric & Gas.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants with temporary housing, clothing, and food.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County fire investigation unit.

