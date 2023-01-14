2 people died after being shot in Charlotte on Friday, police say. What we know

Police on Saturday continued to investigate Friday’s fatal shootings of two people in Charlotte.

Police haven’t said if the shootings are related. They also haven’t released the victims’ names or said if they have suspects in custody.

Officers said the victims were males and didn’t disclose their ages. Police also haven’t divulged what they believe prompted the shootings.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, a person was shot in the 6400 block of Hackberry Creek Trail and died at a hospital, CMPD said on Twitter.

That’s off West W.T. Harris Boulevard in north Charlotte.

Earlier that same day, just after 10:28 a.m., a person was shot and killed near the intersection of The Plaza and Eastway Drive, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Police discovered a person with a gunshot wound in his car in the 3600 block of Citiside Drive, according to a news release by CMPD.

CMPD said first responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to save the man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.