2 people died after a massive fireworks explosion rocked a Southern California neighborhood

Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
fireworks
Fireworks are set off outside the stadium during the match. Roland Weihrauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • Two people are dead after a massive fireworks explosion in Ontario, California.

  • Officials said they found large amounts of commercial-grade fireworks on the property.

  • The smoke from the explosion could be seen nearly 30 miles away in Anaheim, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Two people died after a massive explosion that rocked a Southern California neighborhood.

The explosion was set off by commercial-grade fireworks that caused a fire at a residential lot in the city of Ontario, the city's Fire Chief, Ray Gayk, said in a news conference.

The identity of those who died is not yet known.

Local police and fire departments are investigating, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the state fire marshal.

Footage captured by ABC shows large amounts of smoke engulfing the neighborhood. Residents can be seen running away from the explosion.

Steve Bailey, who lives nearby, told ABC7 that his whole house shook from the explosion.

"It felt like something hit the roof, or a car crashed into the house," Bailey said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the smoke could be seen from as far away as Anaheim, about an hour's drive away.

At around 3 p.m. local time, the Ontario Fire Department issued an evacuation order for those living near the explosion site and established a temporary care and reception center.

Two horses and a dog also needed to be rescued. One horse was injured.

Ontario spokesman Dan Bell told Insider that the fireworks found on site were commercial grade. The city has a ban on all fireworks.

"All fireworks are prohibited in Ontario, including the Safe and Sane fireworks. You may not sell, buy, transport, store, or use fireworks in the City of Ontario," their website said.

Police said they were investigating the explosion as a potential felony.

