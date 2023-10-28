2 people take down posters showing Hamas kidnapping victims on USC campus

LOS ANGELES - Cell phone video shows two people throwing away posters of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on USC's campus.

The incident, which took place Thursday night, showed the two people tearing down the poster as the person recording the video confronted them.

One of the people shoving the poster down the campus trash can argued the message behind the poster "made the conflict worse." The person recording the video vehemently disagreed with that person's theory.

It doesn't appear police will be involved in investigating the incident.