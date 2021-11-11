2 people driving car linked to Raleigh robberies arrested after chase, police say

Two people were arrested after a car chase Tuesday afternoon that ended in Southwest Raleigh after police said the car they were driving was linked to recent robberies.

Jaronte Dayshawn Turner, 19, one of the occupants of the car, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and felony stolen goods or property, Raleigh police said in a news release Wednesday.

The second occupant in the car was a juvenile, and officials are seeking a secure custody order to charge the juvenile with 14 counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, the release stated.

The pursuit began when officers spotted the car and attempted to stop it in the 6100 block of Spice Ridge Lane, near Hillsborough Street and Interstate 40.

The car was linked to multiple “robbery from person incidents that occurred around the city in the past two days,” police said.

The chase continued until the car “eventually wrecked in a wood line near Tryon Road and Trailwood Drive,” police said.

One of the car’s occupants was arrested immediately while the other fled on foot and was taken into custody nearby, the release stated.

There were no injuries during the incident, police said.