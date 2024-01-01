2 people in East Point indicted on child trafficking charges

Two people have been indicted in Fulton County on charges related to the trafficking of two underage girls.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said Denorris Hutchinson, 35, of East Point, and Natasha Bridge, 35, of East Point, have been charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

In 2020, a 17-year-old girl who had been reported missing from Kansas City, Missouri, was located at a hotel in Fulton County during “Operation Not Forgotten”.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After her recovery, the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit began an investigation to identify anyone involved with her trafficking.

Since the first victim’s recovery, 13 people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the case.

Their investigation determined Hutchinson and Bridges had harbored, transported, and provided the girl for commercial sex.

During their investigation, the unit was able to identify a second underage girl whom Hutchinson is also alleged to have trafficked.

The Attorney General’s Office says Hutchinson profited from the sale of both the 17-year-old and 15-year-old victims.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Clayton County Police Department assisted in arresting Hutchinson on Oct. 11, 2023, and Bridges on Oct. 26, 2023.

“Ten men are already in prison for their involvement in the trafficking of this 17-year-old girl, but our work doesn’t stop there,” said Carr. “Since her recovery three years ago, we have continued to pour over every lead to identify any additional buyers and sellers. Now we have not only brought a new case, but we have also located a second underage victim, and we will keep fighting to ensure that justice is served.”

“Operation Not Forgotten” is a joint operation between multiple agencies across Georgia aimed at recovering critically endangered missing children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: