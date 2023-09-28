2 people facing charges after early morning drug raid in Brookline

Two people are facing charges after an early Thursday morning drug raid in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood.

It happened in the area of Norwich Avenue. Neighbors told Channel 11 drug dealing on the street has been an ongoing problem.

“He said he woke up to a loud bang. Actually, a couple bangs. It sounded like the SWAT team was here,” Janette Greene said. She lives near where the investigation took place and said her husband woke up to the sound of police activity. “Another loud bang and it was like a flash of light or something but it sounded like they were searching for something there.”

They were searching for drugs, according to Pittsburgh Police.

Officials tell Channel 11 the investigation happened because neighbors complained.

“I’m glad it happened because I don’t want that element around my house,” one man said. He’s lived on Norwich for a decade. “I’ve seen it. I’ve stood here. The guy even came up to my truck one time and wanted to sell me something.”

According to police, investigators recovered crack cocaine and Fentanyl pills.

One person was arrested on-scene. A summons has been issued for another.

