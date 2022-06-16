2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Simpsonville

The Greenville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two deaths that occurred in Simpsonville Thursday morning.

Deputies responded to Hunter Road in Simpsonville after a 911 call around 9 a.m. Wednesday when two people were found dead from gunshot wounds, according to an emailed statement from the Sheriff's Office.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of those killed however both victims were in their 60s, Coroner Mike Ellis told The Greenville News.

Ellis said the deaths were considered “extremely suspicious” and the victims were found inside a home with traumatic injuries.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office, did not immediately return a call seeking more details.

Check back for more in this developing story.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 2 found dead from gunshots at Hunter Road home in Simpsonville