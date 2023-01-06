2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Allegheny County apartment
Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apartment in Allegheny County.
Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn at around 4:35 p.m. Friday.
Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were found dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
Homicide charges filed against tractor-trailer driver in I-79 crash that killed student, bus driver Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting at postal carrier in Pittsburgh Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy VIDEO: ‘A beautiful human being’: Vigil held for fallen Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts