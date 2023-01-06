2 people found dead from gunshot wounds in Allegheny County apartment

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apartment in Allegheny County.

Police say officers were called to the 500 block of Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn at around 4:35 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were found dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

