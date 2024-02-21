2 people found dead inside home in Gwinnett County, police say

Two people were found dead in Gwinnett County on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say they were called to a home on Sterling Drive near Milo Court in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Officers say they found two people dead inside the home.

They say it appears to be an isolated incident involving the two people inside the house.

Neither person’s name has been released.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to their deaths.

