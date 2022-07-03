2 people slain in Palm Beach County home, deputies say

Deputies have arrested a suspect in the deaths of two people found slain in unincorporated West Palm Beach, according to sheriff’s office.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 500 block of Cherry Road, where they found a man and woman dead just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

A suspect was also located at the scene and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities released no further details on the double homicide, but said details would be forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office also added that there is no threat to the community.