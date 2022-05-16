2 people found shot to death inside Loganville home, police say

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in a Loganville neighborhood.

Police say they responded to a person shot call around 10 a.m. off Lakeside Court.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say there is no danger to the public. At this time, details are limited about what led up to the shooting.

