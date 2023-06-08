2 people found shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting in Decatur.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of two people shot on Cavalier Drive just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

The identities and conditions of the victims have not been released.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and if anyone is in custody.

The investigation remains ongoing.

