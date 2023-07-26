2 people held ‘against their will,’ Boise police say. Suspect arrested after stabbing

A man was arrested on suspicion of several felonies after police say he kidnapped two people, attacking one of them.

The Boise Police Department arrested the 30-year-old early Tuesday and he was booked into the Ada County Jail after he was briefly taken to a local hospital for an “unrelated medical condition,” according to a news release from the department.

The Boise man was arrested on suspicion of three felonies: aggravated battery and two counts of kidnapping. In addition, he faces a single misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing officers.

Police said that the two victims, a man and woman who knew the suspect, were held “against their will” for several hours early Tuesday morning at a home located on the 900 block of E Holly Street near downtown Boise. The suspect then at some point stabbed the male victim, causing “significant injures,” police said.

The victims were able to escape and get themselves to a hospital, according to the news release. The male victim is in stable condition.

Police said they were notified of the attack after responding to the hospital and speaking with the victims, which allowed officers to locate a man matching the description of the suspect at the Boise home. The man fled from officers after they contacted him, but police were able to apprehend him after a brief pursuit, the release said.

Police said they located a knife on the suspect.

“I am grateful my officers were able to safely take a violent subject into custody in this case,” Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said in the release.