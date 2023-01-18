2 people hospitalized after semitruck, SUV crash in Duquesne

Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash involving a semitruck and an SUV in Duquesne.

According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at around 11:51 a.m. at Grant Avenue and Duquesne Boulevard.

First responders arrived at the scene and found one person trapped inside the SUV.

Two people who were inside the SUV were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

The semi driver wasn’t injured in the crash and remained on scene.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

