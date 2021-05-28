2 people hung a 'Trump Won' banner at Yankee Stadium. Police escorted them out, but didn't arrest them and returned their belongings.

Jackson Thompson
·2 min read
GettyImages 1320408493
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

  • Two men hung a banner that read "Trump Won" over the second deck at a Yankees game.

  • Police intervened, confiscating the banner and removing the pair in handcuffs.

  • Footage shows a civil interaction between the men and security outside the stadium.

Two men hung a banner that read "Trump Won, Save America" at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. Police escorted them out of the venue but didn't arrest them, and they even let the men keep the flag.

The men unfolded the banner over the second-level deck during the fourth inning of the Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

One of the men, Dion Cini, posted photos and body-camera footage of the incident to his Twitter and YouTube accounts.

The footage shows other fans in attendance reacting angrily with a barrage of boos and taunts. It even led to an altercation with security guards who tried to confiscate the banner. The two men resisted by tightening their grip on the flag and pulling it away from security.

Police officers were then called over to intervene, and aggressively told Cini to "let it go!"

Trump supporters at a Yankees game.
Police officers intervened after fans unrolled a banner in support of former President Donald Trump during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 27. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The other man, who Cini referred to as Joe, was then handcuffed by police and forcibly escorted out of the stadium. Cini followed behind uncuffed, as seen in a separate video posted to Facebook by Brian Celecia.

Security guards even retrieved Cini's wallet for him when he said he dropped it.

A man instructing the security guards and policemen, who claimed to be a former officer himself, took the camera and held it in his hand as the two Trump supporters were escorted out.

However, once Cini and Joe were removed from the stadium, the man in charge them told police officers to uncuff Joe and let them go. He even told security members to give the banner back to the two men and gave Cini his camera.

"I'll respect you all day long, just throw the same respect back to the cops and to my guys," the man in charge told Cini and Joe at the end of the video. "I got no problem with Trump, I got no problem with the Trump flag!"

Cini then made several posts on Twitter later that night, boasting about the banner and his experience at the stadium. He even referenced a similar incident in July 2018 where a Trump re-election banner was unfurled at a Yankees game against the Kansas City Royals.

Trump has gone on record calling the 2020 election "the greatest fraud in the history of our country from an electoral standpoint" and has raised several accusations of voter fraud, all of which have been debunked.

