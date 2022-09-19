2 people hurt in downtown Carrboro when shots fired during parking deck fight

Carrboro police are looking for a man involved in a shooting incident Friday night at the East Main Street parking deck downtown behind the Hampton Inn.

Police responded to the parking deck at 370 E. Main St. around 11:51 p.m. Friday, according to a Carrboro Police Department news release. Witnesses told police that two groups of people were arguing when a fight broke out and shots were fire.

Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Chapel Hill police and Orange County sheriff’s deputies also assisted with the call, they said.

The shooter was described as a heavyset Asian male; no other physical details such as approximate age or clothing were provided.

Police will provide more updates as information becomes vailable, the release stated.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call investigators at 919-918-7412 or CrimeStoppers at 919-942-7515.