2 people hurt after semi truck, stolen Kia crash on Highway 46, police say

A semi truck with a trailer and a stolen car crashed on Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Thursday afternoon, police said, leaving two people with major injuries.

The collision happened at around 1 p.m. at Highway 46 and Union Road in Paso Robles, according to a news release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, an 18-year-old man, and his passenger were found unconscious inside the vehicle, police said, so officers used “specialized equipment” to extricate them.

They were taken to a local hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the release.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured, the release said.

“During the collision investigation, it was discovered the KIA was a reported stolen vehicle out of Fresno,” police said in the release.

According to police, it was not known Thursday if drugs or alcohol were a factor to this crash.

“The names of the involved parties are being withheld at this time,” police said.

Traffic on Highway 46 was affected for about an hour while the crash was cleared, police said.

Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP (7867).