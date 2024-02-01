2 people, including Cottage Grove woman, dead after Highway 42 car crash

Two people are dead after a car crash Tuesday on Highway 42 near mile marker 75.

Oregon State Police arrived on the scene at 1:22 p.m. where they learned a Freightliner tanker truck was attempting to merge into the center lane on Highway 42 to travel eastbound, according to a report released by the agency.

As the tanker truck attempted to merge into the center eastbound lane, a Jeep Liberty, operated by 19-year-old Bronwyn Gnagy of Winston, was also traveling eastbound and stopped in the left lane, according to the release.

A bunked Mack log truck, operated by Christopher Morgan, 28, of Roseburg, was traveling behind the Jeep Liberty during this time. Morgan attempted to brake but was unable to stop the log truck in time before it struck the Jeep Liberty from behind.

The Jeep Liberty sustained heavy rear-end damage, according to Oregon State Police. Two passengers in the Jeep Liberty, Tabitha Romans, 31, of Cottage Grove and Brandon Gobershock, 20, of Winston were pronounced dead on the scene.

Gnagy was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and Morgan was not injured in the crash.

