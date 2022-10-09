2 people including UGA student shot less than 1 mile from campus, suspect arrested
Two people including a University of Georgia student are recovering after being shot early Saturday morning less than one mile from campus in Athens.
Police told Channel 2 Action News around 2:12 a.m. officers were on their way to respond to a fight when a person stopped them and stated a shooting had just happened near the 200 block of West Clayton Street.
When officers got to the scene they found two people with gunshot wounds, a 30 year old man and a 22 year old woman, who police said is a student at UGA.
Both victims are expected to survive and witnesses were able to identify the suspect to police.
Corey Austin, 24, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.
