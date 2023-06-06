2 people injured in Daytona Beach shooting

Daytona Beach police are investigating after they said two people were shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of 600 Jimmy Ann Drive around 3:15 p.m.

Police said both people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.

The address provided by the police matches the address of Lake Forest Apartments.

Officers said they have not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details.

**UPDATE**

Two people were shot, both have non-life threatening injuries. No suspects at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) June 6, 2023

