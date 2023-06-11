2 people injured in drive-by shooting in Bon Air

Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh’s Bon Air neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, the shooting happened at around10:30 p.m. on Route 51.

Police said the victims were in a car and drove themselves to Allegheny General Hospital after the shooting.

Police also said there were two juveniles in the backseat of the victims’ car.

Police are looking for a white Ford Explorer with the Pennsylvania license plate LYL-6159 that they say shots were fired from.

If you see the car, you’re asked to call Pittsburgh police.

