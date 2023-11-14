2 people injured after shooting in convenience store parking lot, Ocala police say

Ocala police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting near a convenience store Monday evening.

According to a news release, the shooting happened in the Kwik Stop parking lot on West Silver Springs Boulevard.

Police said officers responded to the area around 6:25 p.m. and found two gunshot victims.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department is still investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call **TIPS or click here to submit a tip.

See a map of the location below:

