2 people injured after shooting in Dayton Saturday night

Oct. 22—Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Dayton.

Dayton crews were dispatched on reports of a shooting at the 2300 block of Elsmere Road — near an elementary school Fairview PreK-6 and the northwest branch of Dayton Metro Library — around 7:08 p.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A male was shot and there was an unknown shooter, dispatch said. A second person was also shot, dispatch added.

A 911 caller via a 911 call from the dispatch center said they don't know who shot the man when asked about a shooter.

The 911 call log said at least six gunshots were heard.

A black truck took one of the victims to go to the hospital and a second golden Genesis vehicle was trying to flag down medics, the incident log said.

Both were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting.

Additional information is not yet available.

The shooting is under investigation.