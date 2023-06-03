2 people injured after shooting in Knoxville

Two people were injured after a shooting in Knoxville.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to E. Amanda Street and Brownsville Road at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday.

When police arrived they found a man who had been shot in his right hip. They were later notified that a second man had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Pittsburgh Police believe someone in a moving vehicle shot at a group of people on a sidewalk, who then returned fire. Officers found a gun inside a vehicle that had crashed at the scene. They believe whoever was inside the vehicle took off on foot.

Both men are in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Hundreds without power after house fire in Munhall Maryland men accused of robbing 2 local T-Mobile stores Pittsburgh police testify about coming face-to-face with Robert Bowers VIDEO: People impacted by gun violence, prevention advocates hold event on National Wear Orange Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts