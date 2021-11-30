2 people jailed, 1 wanted in July boat wreck that killed 1, hurt 6 on Lake Tobesofkee

Two Bibb County men were arrested Monday and another was being sought in connection with a deadly July boat crash on Lake Tobesofkee, law enforcement officials said.

Game wardens for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources jailed two Macon men — Stephen Bruce Harper, 35, and Nathan C. Hodgson, 36, — on charges of hindering apprehension and making false statements to investigators.

Both men were being held Tuesday at the Bibb jail on $5,000 bond each after what officials described as “a lengthy and thorough investigation.”

At a first-appearance hearing before a magistrate on Tuesday afternoon, Harper was asked if he understood the charges against him.

“I do,” Harper replied. “I don’t know how they have come about.”

A third man, Eric D. Head, 57, was wanted in the case on charges that included boating under the influence, reckless operation, first degree homicide by vessel and serious injury by vessel.

Head, according to a DNR statement, was “believed to currently be out of the state” and investigators were seeking tips from the public as to his whereabouts.

The statement said that on July 24 Head was driving a 32-foot Fountain vessel, described in past reports as a cigarette boat, when it “collided with a 24-foot pontoon boat occupied by seven people.”

Six passengers on the boat were hurt and a seventh, 22-year-old William Childs of Macon, died.

The wreck happened at about 1:40 a.m.

Passengers on the pontoon boat were said to have been employees of the popular lakeside Fish N Pig restaurant, where Childs was an assistant manager.

The Telegraph reported in late July that occupants of the cigarette boat abandoned their vessel and were later found at a home nearby.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.