2 people killed, 3 others injured in downtown Hattiesburg shooting

A shooting Wednesday on West Fifth Street left two people dead and three injured, Hattiesburg police reported.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block, near Main Street.

Police found multiple people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The injured were taken to a local hospital for treatment, Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said in a news release.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, both of Hattiesburg. The injured victims have not been identified.

Hattiesburg police detectives and law enforcement officers from Petal Police Department and Forrest County and Lamar County Sheriff's offices were at the scene to provide assistance.

The double homicide brings the city's total to three for the year. Six-year-old Ja’Kyrie Silas was shot to death and two others injured at a home on Willis Avenue in February.

Hattiesburg police last week announced the city has seen a sharp decline in violent crime in recent years, including a drop of 83% in homicides from January to September 2022 over the same period in 2021.

Police have not named any suspects or motives in the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Downtown Hattiesburg shooting: 2 dead, 3 injured