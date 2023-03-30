2 people killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Yo Gotti’s Memphis restaurant

Two people were killed and five more were wounded in a shootout at rapper Yo Gotti’s Memphis restaurant Wednesday night, police said.

Gunfire erupted around 11:15 p.m. at Prive restaurant, Memphis police said. Cops arrived to find two men suffering from serious gunshot injuries. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other died at a local hospital.

The five others wounded in the shooting were transported to hospitals in personal vehicles, according to police. They were identified only as a 37-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, a 31-year-old man, a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

An altercation inside the restaurant led to the gunfire, according to a preliminary police investigation. At least 40 bullets were fired, local Fox affiliate WHBQ reported.

“It happened out in the parking lot, and it ended up in a shootout,” attorney Arthur Horne told local CBS affiliate WREG. “Nothing happened inside the restaurant. Despite any conflicting reports, they were closing, and this happened at the end of the evening in the parking lot.”

Yo Gotti is part of a group that owns the restaurant, and Horne is his go-to lawyer. Gotti was not in Memphis on Wednesday night, and none of his family members were involved in the shooting, TMZ reported.

Prive was briefly closed in November 2021, with cops on guard outside, after Gotti’s rival Young Dolph was fatally shot in Memphis, about 10 miles from the restaurant. However, Prive was never attacked and Gotti was never tied to Dolph’s murder.

“They’ve been in business for ten years, and nothing like this has ever happened at their establishment,” Horne told WREG.