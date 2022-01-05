2 people killed in Dayton shooting ID'd, suspect in jail

Jan. 5—Two people were killed in a gunfight Tuesday evening in Dayton, and a suspect is in custody.

The victims were identified as 62-year-old Darryl Dean and 29-year-old Marty Powers, both of Dayton, by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the 600 block of Randolph Street on a report of a shooting.

A 911 caller said she was inside a duplex on the second floor when two people started shooting at each other. The woman told the dispatcher she was scared and climbed out a second story window and then jumped off the roof before running to a neighbor's house on the street behind Randolph.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene. Two others injured during the incident were taken to Miami Valley Hospital; however, the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to dispatch reports.

Multiple police cruisers responded to the shooting, which closed Randolph Street between Lakeview Avenue and McCall Street during the investigation. Police also were seen taping off alleyways and around the back side of properties in the area.

A Dayton Police Department report identified a shooting suspect as 54-year-old Derek Edwards Shaw Sr. He was booked just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder but has not been formally charged.

We are working to learn more and will update this report with any new information.