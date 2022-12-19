2 people killed in hit-and-run Friday night on Highway 99

Dec. 19—Two people are dead, and a man is in police custody after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in Josephine County.

At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, Deverne Jacobsen, 91, and Gwen Jacobsen, 85, of Grants Pass, were crossing Highway 99 on foot near the 1900 block (milepost 1.75) to attend a Christmas Party when they were struck by a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound, according to a news advisory from Oregon State Police.

Both Jacobsens — husband and wife — were killed. The driver of the truck did not stop and fled the scene, police said. The vehicle operator, Skylar Fucci, 25, of Grants Pass, was found and arrested at 9:15 p.m. Police said Fucci cooperated with investigators after he was caught.

Fucci was lodged in the Josephine County Jail on two counts of felony hit and run. Additional charges may be added later, police said.

Correction: The genders of the deceased and vehicle operator have been corrected since this story's earlier versions.