2 people killed in Indiana County house fire

Two were killed in an Indiana Couty fire early Saturday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Indiana County, multiple fire crews and EMS were sent to a home on Fox Road in East Wheatfield Township around 5:25 a.m.

Two people were found dead at the scene. Police are withholding their identities pending next-of-kin notifications.

Police say there are no indications of foul play.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Fire Marshal Unit is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, along with the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

