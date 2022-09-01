2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

About three hours earlier, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Van Winkle Street in Dorchester and learned a man had checked into Carney Hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The names of the shooting victims have not been released.

There have been no arrested made in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

