2 people killed, several others injured following crash in downtown Nashville
Two people are dead and several others are injured following a crash that occurred in downtown Nashville Saturday night, officials said.
Two people are dead and several others are injured following a crash that occurred in downtown Nashville Saturday night, officials said.
Earlier this week, the 19-year-old son of former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, was found dead at UC Berkeley of an apparent drug overdose, according to his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki. Wojcicki stepped down as CEO of the Alphabet-owned subsidiary one year ago, writing in a blog post that after nine years in the role, she'd "decided to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I'm passionate about."
It's time to follow the easter eggs and learn what Taylor Swift's perfume actually is.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS three years ago, was sent to the ER with suspected pneumonia a week after he was announced to be part of the next Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
More than 50,000 fans love that it sloughs away dead skin in sheets, leaving your pups 'literally transformed.'
Nurses say these stylish, supportive kicks are just what the doctor ordered.
Texas recently passed New York in finance employment among states, highlighting a shift by the banking industry that is decades in the making.
It's essentially your civic duty to snap up these sales: Bestselling crystal earrings for only $18 (from $136 — seriously!), plus Serta cooling pillows for $9 each.
More than 69,000 shoppers say this quiet, easy-to-use device helps them breathe easier, especially during winter.
A new dating app was released just in time for Valentine’s Day, but there’s a catch: You must have at least a 675 credit score to use it. Launched by financial platform Neon Money Club, Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships. TC’s Dominic-Madori Davis gave us a look at what the startup aims to do and how it came about.
On the ticket: AirPods for $90, No. 1 bestselling leggings for $20 (that's 60% off) and a top-selling mini chain saw for a record-low $40.
Apparently the NBA's superstars have forgotten what the “Star” means in “All-Star Saturday night.”
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Silver discussed the NBA's recent scoring explosion on All-Star Saturday.
The judging was a major subplot in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA All-Star Saturday was all about Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu.
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.
This week, OpenAI stunned the blogosphere with the release of Sora, a new AI model that can generate videos in impressively high fidelity. Elsewhere, startup Score released a dating app exclusive to people with good to excellent credit scores.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
A new study has concluded that Vermont tops the list of states with the highest percentage of fatal car crashes in which someone tested positive for drug use.