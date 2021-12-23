2 people killed, 1 injured, in shooting at Burlington store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday in a shooting amid last-minute holiday shopping at a Burlington store, authorities said.

At least one officer who had rushed to the retailer in North Hollywood opened fire, but it wasn't immediately clear if the deaths were connected to the law enforcement response, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Hector Guzman said.

"At some point during the incident, one of our officers fired their weapon," he said.

A third person was hospitalized with unspecified injuries, police said later.

Officers responded to the store for an assault with a deadly weapon report and received additional information that gunfire had erupted and an active shooter might be responsible, police said.

But authorities later emphasized it was not an active-shooter situation.

As they began to search the store, officers encountered a suspect assaulting someone, police said. It's at that point that officer gunfire erupted, they said.

Police initially described a suspect as being in custody following reports of gunfire at the store shortly before noon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said a male and a female victim were dead. The latter had been taken to a trauma center, it said.

An investigation was underway.

When LAPD officers open fire it triggers internal inquiries as well as an investigation by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Burlington Stores did not immediately respond to a request for comment.