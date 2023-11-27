2 people killed when SUV suspected of racing another SUV slams into car at KC intersection

Two people are dead after the driver of an SUV racing another SUV ran a red light and crashed into a third vehicle Sunday night at a Kansas City intersection, a police spokeswoman said.

Officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday at East 55th Street and Prospect Avenue, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a gray BMW was headed west on 55th Street through the intersection when a northbound silver Lincoln MKX ran a red light and crashed into the BMW, she said.

The force of the impact sent the BMW careening out of control and into a RideKC bus stop on the northwest corner, demolishing the bus stop, Gonzalez said.

The driver of the BMW was wearing a seat belt, but it failed to hold and he was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the MKX was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. Police are investigating whether the SUV’s driver was impaired at the time of the crash, Gonzalez said.

The MKX was racing a light-colored Jeep at high speeds at the time of the crash, Gonzalez said. The Jeep’s driver fled northbound on Prospect at a high speed.

The deaths are the 92nd and 93rd traffic fatality in Kansas City, compared to 79 by this time last year.