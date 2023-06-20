2 people killed in traffic crashes on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie, police say

Police are investigating two fatal traffic collisions that occurred early Sunday on Interstate 30 in Grand Prairie, officials said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a Hyundai passenger car traveling westbound hit the rear end of a car-hauler trailer in the 3500 block of E I-30. The Hyundai’s driver died at the scene, police said in a news release Tuesday. No one else was injured.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the driver who died pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said, and authorities haven’t ruled out excessive speed as a factor. Police don’t expect criminal charges to be filed against the driver of the car-hauler trailer.

Around 2:50 a.m. a Ford pickup truck traveling westbound plowed into slow-moving traffic and caused a chain-reaction crash in the 4700 block of East I-30, police said. A passenger in one of the vehicles died at a local hospital, police said. Authorities haven’t publicly identified the person who died.

Two other people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police are investigating the accident, and said the driver of the Ford pickup truck failed to control his vehicle’s speed before the collision.