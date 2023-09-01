2 people killed within minutes of each other in 2 nearby shootings, Durham police say

Two people were killed in Durham in two shootings Thursday afternoon within minutes of each other, but police said it’s too soon to tell whether they are connected.

The first shooting happened at the intersection of Holloway and Brye streets about 4:52 p.m. Officers responded to a second shooting “a short time later” at the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard, which is less than half a mile away.

In the first shooting, police found a man had been fatally shot and was lying on the sidewalk.

On North Miami Boulevard, police found three people who had been shot. One of the people — an adult male — was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Two other people — an adult male and a male teen — also were taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

Holloway Street remains closed from Raynor Street to Briggs Avenue.

Police are looking for information about both shootings.

Contact Investigator T. Stuart at 919-560-4440 ext. 29340 about the shooting at the intersection of Holloway and Brye streets.

If you have any information about the shooting on North Miami Boulevard, call Investigator M. Strickland at 919-560-4440 ext. 29536.

People can call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.