2 people linked to Topeka homicide arrested in Manhattan

Mar. 29—Police on Sunday arrested two people in Manhattan in connection with a shooting that left one dead and two injured.

Devonta Bernard Miller, 28, of Topeka and Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 21, of Marysville are each charged with first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, aggravated endangering of a child, and failure to stop at an accident.

Police located them in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon. With the help of the Riley County Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a residence near 10th and Yuma streets around 4:30 p.m., temporarily closing the nearby area.

Shortly after, police took the pair into custody without incident.

The Topeka Police Department had responded to a report of a shooting Friday night at a building in south Topeka. Officers found Kristi Rodriguez, 39, of Chanute, dead at the scene. They found two people inside with apparent gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. Topeka police said the two injured people were treated at a local hospital and that both are expected to recover.

Miller and Borders are confined at the Shawnee County Detention Center without bond.