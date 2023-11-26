2 people remain missing in Wrangell landslide as confirmed deaths rise to 4

Nov. 26—Four people are now confirmed dead and two remained missing Sunday, days after a massive landslide in Wrangell on Monday destroyed three homes and left behind a broad field of debris that crews continue to work on clearing to restore road access to dozens of homes.

The body of Kara Heller, 11, was recovered from the debris Saturday evening after an indication made by a scent detection K-9 and the use of heavy equipment, Alaska State Troopers said in an update Sunday. Troopers said that the child's next of kin have been notified, along with the State Medical Examiner Office.

The landslide killed three other members of the Heller family, including parents Timothy Heller, 44, and Beth Heller, 36, along with Mara Heller, 16, whose bodies were found earlier in the week, according to troopers. The Hellers ran a construction company called Heller High Water, and the family was at home Monday night when the landslide swept down a slope in the Southeast Alaska community and buried the Zimovia Highway.

Two people remain missing: Derek Heller, 12, and Otto Florschutz, 65, a neighbor of the Heller family who worked as a commercial fisherman. Florschutz's wife survived the landslide and was in good condition while receiving medical care, troopers have said.

"A scent detection K9 team remains on standby and will resume searching if new information or evidence leads to a specific search area," troopers said Sunday.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities said Saturday that efforts to clear the landslide debris from the north and south sides were underway. Authorities have estimated the debris field to be about 450 feet wide.

Early signs indicate the asphalt on the Zimovia Highway was damaged, and crews will be able to assess the repairs needed once debris has been cleared, the state transportation department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.