2 people report being attacked with pepper spray Sunday in Bellingham, police say.

Two people were randomly attacked with pepper spray in Bellingham in separate incidents, police reported.

The attacked occurred Sunday, Oct. 15.

The first victims told police that two kids sprayed him and tried to rob him, although nothing was taken. The victim was unable to provide further information or a description of the suspects.

Police responded to the first victim on around 9:58 p.m. He told police he was attacked near East Chestnut and North State streets.

Around the same time, the second victim reported being attacked sprayed with pepper spray while in the 1400 block of North State Street.

Police have no suspects in either case and are investigating.