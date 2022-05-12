Argument leads to 2 people shot outside Stonecrest Mall, police say
DeKalb County police said an argument between two people and a gunman ended with two people shot in the parking lot of Stonecrest Mall.
Police were called out to the mall around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene, officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
Investigators said the two were driving through the mall parking lot when they got into a fight with the suspect, and the gunman opened fire on them.
Police said the shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries and they are currently searching for the gunman.
