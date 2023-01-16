1 person killed, another injured in Sherwood Forest neighborhood shooting, JSO says

Update: In a police briefing that just took place, it’s been confirmed that two people were shot at 4900 Portsmouth Ave. One man in his early 20s suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound and died at the scene.

A second man, also in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is considered non-life-threatening.

One person has been detained. JSO said it believes they were involved and more information will be released after a formal interview is complete. Also, no getaway care has been identified at this time.

Multiple witnesses are speaking with police.

JSO believes that more people were targeted and that a dispute between individuals have been identified.

One gun was recovered and shell casings have also been found and marked at the scene.

Original Story: Jacksonville’s Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported shooting in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Ave.

