2 people rescued from Colorado home as man barricades himself inside

At least two people were rescued overnight from a home in Boulder, Colorado, where an armed suspect had barricaded himself inside, police said.

Officers with the Boulder Police Department initially responded to the scene just after 10 p.m. local time Monday night (12 a.m. EST Tuesday) after receiving information from the nearby Lafayette Police Department about a "possible hostage situation" at a residence in the city, police said.

Police vehicles near the scene where an armed man barricaded himself inside a home in Boulder, Colo., on Tuesday. (Boulder Police Department)

Boulder police urged residents to stay away from the area as they said they were "responding to a man barricaded inside a residence," in a tweet. "This is a very active scene," they warned at the time.

Officers were able to rescue two people from inside the home, but they said the suspect remained barricaded inside and was believed to be armed with multiple firearms. During the rescue effort, police said one officer fired their gun, but no one was struck.

Nearby residents were asked to evacuate the area, police said, as officers closed in on the suspect.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at around 12:45 a.m. local time Tuesday (2:45 a.m. EST), nearly three hours after the ordeal began.

It was not immediately clear how police were able to take the suspect into custody. The Boulder Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect or provide any details on potential charges. Any motive in the incident was not immediately clear.

