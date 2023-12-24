2 people rescued after falling over embankment in Westmoreland County

Two people were injured after falling over an embankment in Westmoreland County.

Rostraver Central Fire Department said they helped Washington Township VFC with the rescue on Johnson Hollow Road in Washington Township.

Firefighters said the victims fell over 50 feet.

They were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers to be treated.

Their status is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 people killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora fire Who Steelers need to root for Sunday to maximize playoff odds 2 teens killed in single-vehicle crash near North Park, police say VIDEO:‘The entertainment speaks for itself’: Museum of Illusions opens in Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts