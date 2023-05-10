2 people from Seabrook charged in connection with April stabbing

The Daily Beast

JONATHAN ERNST/ReutersFederal prosecutors have filed criminal charges against serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY), according to CNN.Three sources familiar with the matter told the network that Santos is likely to appear in federal court in New York on Wednesday for charges that remained under seal on Tuesday.The news appeared to catch Santos by surprise. “That’s news to me,” he said when reached by phone Tuesday evening by Associated Press reporter Farnoush Amiri. “You’re the first to call