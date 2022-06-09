2 people seriously hurt after being shot inside car in east Charlotte, Channel 9 learned

Two people are seriously hurt after being shot in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon, MEDIC said.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts learned the two people were sitting in a car near Seigle Avenue just before 1 p.m. when the shooting happened. He learned one person was shot in the mouth and the other victim was shot in the back.

MEDIC confirmed the victims were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Counts spoke to a neighbor who said they saw someone run away from the scene holding a rifle. Police have not confirmed if any arrests have been made.

Chopper 9 flew over the scene where several Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cars could be seen. Counts also saw one home with bullet holes in it.

We have reached out to CMPD for more details but have not heard back at this point.

