2 people shot, 2 others hurt including juvenile in overnight Terrace Village shooting

Two people were shot and two others were injured in an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Terrace Village neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to a 12-round ShotSpotter alert in the 220 block of Oak Hill Drive around 12:38 a.m.

Police said responding officers found two people who were shot and two others injured at the scene. All four were taken to a local hospital.

Police also said the victims were a juvenile girl, two women and one man. They’re all listed in stable condition.

The Mobile Crime Unit and Violent Crime Unit arrived and processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

