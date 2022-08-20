2 people shot in Beaver County; police searching for suspect in Pittsburgh area

Two people were shot in Center Township and police are currently searching for the suspect.

According to Center Township police chief Barry Kramer, the shooting happened in Cedar Ridge Estates.

Chief Kramer said the suspect is a Black male driving a white Dodge minivan. He said the suspect is in the Pittsburgh area and local authorities have been notified.

“We still advise caution until the suspect is apprehended,” Kramer said.

More information on the suspect will be released as soon as possible, according to Kramer.

