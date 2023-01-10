2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets.

After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old victims drove to the Speedway at 261 North Main Street and were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

The extent of their injuries were not immediately known on Monday.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, please reach out to Brockton Police Detectives at 508-941-0234.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

